Trend:

Presidential election in Azerbaijan was held in line with democratic European standards, Zviad Dzidziguri, deputy chairman of the Georgian parliament, said at a press conference April 11.

He noted that the election process run smoothly.

“We observed high voter turnout. We were encouraged by the fact that all candidates had their observers at the polling stations,” he added.

The Georgian official added that there were no significant deficiencies during the monitoring process.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election today, on April 11. The election process ended at 19:00 [UTC +4].

Eight candidates were registered for the election. Six of the candidates were nominated by political parties, one candidate was a self-nominee and another candidate was nominated by an initiative group.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies operated in the country.

Web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process could be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election was observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.