By Trend

No violations have been observed at the presidential election in Azerbaijan, chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Relations of Moldova, MP Violeta Ivanov, told Trend.

"We have already visited several polling stations,” she said. “We have not noticed any violations. The conditions have been created for elder and young people to vote.”

"By 10:00 (UTC+4), voter turnout in many polling stations exceeded 20 percent, which is testified by people’s desire to vote and choose their future," Ivanov said. “The youth is interested in the country’s development.”

"The election has been organized very well,” she said. “I would like to wish the Azerbaijanis prosperity."

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

---

