The presidential election in Azerbaijan is held calmly and at a positive level, the chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on international relations and inter-parliamentary relations, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov told Trend on April 11.

"As an observer from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, I have visited most of the polling stations of the Khatai Electoral District No. 4. The situation is very positive, which is confirmed by the foreign observers we met. People vote for their future and I am sure that the final choice will be in favor of the Azerbaijani people," he said.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

