The presidential election in Azerbaijan is held at a very high level and absolutely transparent, Managing Director of Iris Media, Dr. Jamal Al Majaida told Trend on April 11.

"I am heading a delegation of journalists from Arab countries, who came to cover the presidential election in Azerbaijan. Sine early morning, we have visited a large number of polling stations. I would like to note that the situation in the election is very positive. We have seen a high voter turnout at almost every polling station. We saw a large number citizens, who are happy to participate in the election and vote for their future, " Al Majaida said.

He said that the delegation did not note any violations in the electoral process.

"We have not recorded any violations. The election is held at a very high level and absolutely transparent, no disagreements or problems were revealed," Al Majaida said.

Eight candidates were registered at the presidential election. Six candidates of them were nominated from political parties, one was a self-nominee and one candidate was nominated from the Initiative Group.

On the election day, 5,426 permanent and 215 temporary polling stations operate in 125 constituencies.

As of 12:00, 39.39 percent of voters, 2,093,343 persons cast their ballots in Azerbaijan's presidential election.

