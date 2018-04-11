By Trend

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. The voting is underway at the polling station No.38 of the Khazar Electoral District No. 14 in Baku, operating in the penitentiary institution No.17.

As of 12:00 (local time, GMT+4), 630 people took part in the election, casting votes.

In total, 971 voters are registered in the polling station No. 38.

Eight candidates were registered to participate in the election.

On the election day, 5,426 permanent and 215 temporary polling stations operate in 125 constituencies.

As of 12:00, 39.39 percent of voters, 2,093,343 persons cast their ballots in Azerbaijan's presidential election.

The Information Center of CEC Secretariat will give information on the voting process and the participation of voters in the election at 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00.

