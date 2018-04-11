By Trend

The presidential election in Azerbaijan is held in accordance with international norms and standards, observer of the monitoring mission of the Balkan countries Narmina Kapitanovich told Trend on April 11.

"We have been able to visit several polling stations and witnessed a stable, transparent voting process. The staff of the polling stations showed a clear-out and coordinated work," Kapitanovich said.

She noted that at the polling stations, which the monitoring mission from the Balkan countries have visited, none of the present foreign observers voiced dissatisfaction.

"There were no propaganda materials at all at the polling stations and beyond. We have not seen any violations at the polling stations and beyond, and as a whole, I can say that the presidential election in Azerbaijan are organized at a high level, pass transparently, with the active participation of the country's population," Kapitanovich said.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

---

