By Trend

Presidential election is being transparently held in Azerbaijan and all conditions have been created for citizens, including youth, to vote in the election, Bulgarian MP, international observer Hamid Hamid, told Trend April 11.

"Earlier, I observed elections in Azerbaijan three times,” he said. “All of them were held at the highest level."

Hamid said that he visited seven polling stations and did not notice any violations.

Azerbaijan is holding presidential election today, on April 11. Eight candidates are registered for participating in the elections.

On the voting day, 5,426 permanent polling stations and 215 temporary polling stations in 125 constituencies are operating in the country.

Web cameras have been installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 electoral districts. During the day, the voting process can be observed online from the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The election is observed by 894 international observers (61 organizations, 59 countries) and 58,175 local observers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz