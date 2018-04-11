By Trend

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan is carrying out clear and systematic work within the presidential election in Azerbaijan, the deputy chairman of the Council of the Russian Federation, the observer from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA CIS) Ilyas Umakhanov told reporters on April 11.

He also congratulated the Azerbaijani people on an important political event.

"As international observers from the IPA CIS, we see the CEC's clear and systematic work. I have been observing the presidential election for the fourth time already. In addition, the country's legislation, in particular, the electoral legislation is being improved. Today, we can confidently say that Western experts can not only observe, but also study the experience of organizing election in Azerbaijan," he said.

He noted that people come to the election with a good mood, with the hope to see the country stable and prosperous.

"We are sure that the Azerbaijani people will make the right choice," Umakhanov said.

Today, is the Presidential Election Day in Azerbaijan. Eight candidates were registered to participate in the election.

On the election day, 5,426 permanent and 215 temporary polling stations operate in 125 constituencies.

The Information Center of CEC Secretariat will give information on the voting process and the participation of voters in the election at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00.

According to the latest information, there are 5,309,434 people in Azerbaijan who have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of them are women and 49.22 percent are men.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz