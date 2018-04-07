Trend:

One of the main goals of Azerbaijan's participation in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and holding of an interim conference of the foreign ministers entitled "Maintenance of international peace and security for the sake of sustainable development" is to convey the truth about the country to the world, Azerbaijani MP Asim Mollazade told Trend April 7.

“Azerbaijan uses all international platforms to convey the country’s realities to the world,” he said.

"One of these platforms is NAM,” Mollazade said. “The final document of the conference which was held in Baku also reflects the issue related to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Azerbaijan's territorial integrity is supported in this document in accordance with the norms of international law ."

“Azerbaijan must continue this activity in all international organizations,” he said. “The whole world must know about the violation of the rule of law and that the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia is a threat to peace and stability.”

An interim ministerial conference of the foreign ministers entitled "Maintenance of international peace and security for the sake of sustainable development" was held in Baku as part of NAM on April 5-6.

Moreover, 120 countries participate in NAM. Seventeen countries and 10 international organizations have observer status.

The final document of the ministerial conference has reflected the issue about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. According to the document, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict poses a threat to international peace and stability and it must be resolved on the basis of the principles of international law and within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity which was recognized at the international level.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.