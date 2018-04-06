By Trend

Azerbaijan and Israel can further expand cooperation in the areas of healthcare, information technology, education, as well as in the field of renewable energy, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav told STMEGI.

The ambassador said that more and more Israeli companies are eagerly studying the opportunities for doing business in Azerbaijan.

“Tourism development is encouraged in Azerbaijan. I am glad that the number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Israel is growing. In addition, I believe that both countries can further expand cooperation in the areas of healthcare, information technology, education, as well as in the field of renewable energy and other areas. Next month, Israel will host the first meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission, which will bring the bilateral relations to a higher level,” Stav said.

Stav noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are of the strategic partnership character.

“Both countries support multiculturalism and serve as an anchor of stability. Israel and Azerbaijan have expanded relations in many spheres; the Jewish and Azerbaijani peoples have strong ties, which were laid many centuries ago. Today, these relations play an important role in further strengthening the Azerbaijani-Israeli relations,” he said.

Stav noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, both countries consider these relations very useful to each other.

“Today, new opportunities have opened between Azerbaijan and Israel for mutually beneficial cooperation in the agricultural sector. It is important to develop this direction,” he said.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, trade turnover with Israel in 2017 amounted to $671.6 million, of which about $32.6 million accounted for the import of Israeli products.

