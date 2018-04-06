By Trend

The next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) kicked off in Minsk, Belarus, on April 6.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend that the country is represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov in the meeting.

Representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Turkmenistan, Moldova and Armenia are also participating in the meeting, the Belarusian media reported citing the country’s Foreign Ministry.

The meeting’s agenda includes 12 issues related to cooperation in the political, economic, cultural and educational spheres, and interaction between the foreign ministries of the CIS countries.

Heads of delegations, in particular, will consider draft agreements on cooperation in combating crimes in the field of information technologies, the interstate program of joint measures to combat crimes for 2019-2023, and the provisions on the congress of teachers and educators of the CIS countries.

It is also planned to consider a draft agreement on the international youth project of CIS countries, “100 ideas for the CIS”.

Priority will be given to security issues, fight against crime and countering international terrorism, as well as coordinating the activities of law enforcement agencies of the CIS member states.

