The Astara-Rasht railway will be built in a short time and new opportunities will open up for the entire Eurasian region, said Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, while making press statements with Iranian President Hasan Rouhani in Baku March 28.

“Today, a number of documents have been signed, among which I want to highlight two documents. These are documents related to our joint work in the Caspian Sea and the construction of the Astara-Rasht railway. These documents are of historical significance, because as a result of implementation of these documents, our cooperation in the Caspian Sea, as well as in the field of transport, will reach an even higher level. At the same time, it will have a very positive impact on regional cooperation,” President Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that the sides have made great progress in the field of transport.

“Last year, when I was on a visit to Iran, we marked the arrival of the first train from Azerbaijan to Iran. The first train entered Iran via a bridge built on Astarachai. And today we signed a very important and historic agreement on the construction of the Astara-Rasht railway,” Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state expressed confidence that the missing part of the North-South transport corridor - the Astara-Rasht railway will be built in a short time and thus new opportunities will open for the entire Eurasian region.

“The North-South transport corridor is under implementation as a result of our joint efforts and of neighboring countries. In parallel, we have begun to work actively to create the South-West transport corridor. North-South and East-West transport corridors will be connected in the future. Our countries play a very important role here. I can state with full responsibility that the agreement on the construction of the Astara-Rasht railway, signed today, is of historical significance and I believe that everyone will witness this in the years to come,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

