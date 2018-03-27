By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mostly dry weather is expected in Baku on March 28.

Weak mist is predicted in some places in the morning.

Mild south-north wind will be followed with north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature will be +7-10˚C at night, +16-21˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +8-10˚C at night, +18-20˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-75% at night, 50-55% in the afternoon.

The weather will be dry in country's regions. It will be foggy in some place at night and in the morning. Western wind will intensify. The temperature will be +6-11˚C at night, +20-25˚C in daytime, +2-7˚C in mountains at night, +13-18˚C in the afternoon.

The mild hesitation of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula on March 28-29 is relatively favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

