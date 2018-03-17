By Trend

The Global Baku Forum, organized by Azerbaijan and the Nizami Ganjavi International Center this year for the sixth time, is an exceptional event, as it provides a rare opportunity for politicians and experts from around the world to gather and discuss issues that are important practically for all regions of the world, Former Serbian Prime Minister Mirko Cvetkovic told Trend.

"Azerbaijan, by organizing such events, has proved itself as a country that does not stop searching for the best options to solve topical problems of both regional and global scale. Countries participating in this forum discuss and generate ideas that can be used to solve a number of very important problems," Cvetkovic said.

He further voiced support for the economic policy being realized by Azerbaijan.

"We are pleased to see the steps Azerbaijan takes to diversify the economy, and at the same time, implementation of global economic projects, including energy projects that ensure the energy security of Europe," the former prime minister said.

As for the non-energy sector, Cvetkovic said that the work carried out by Azerbaijan to expand construction, implement transport and logistics projects can also be seen in Azerbaijani companies' activities in Serbia.

"These developing industries will allow Azerbaijan to eliminate dependence on the prices for energy raw materials and achieve even more progressive economic goals," said Cvetkovic.

The 6th Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, kicked off on March 15 with the support of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

The three-day forum is attended by presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers of many countries, including President of Albania Ilir Meta, President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, President of Mauritius Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, Deputy Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mirko Sarovic, Romanian Vice Prime Minister Ana Birchall and others.

Moreover, about 500 guests, including former presidents and heads of governments, well-known public and political figures, who are the members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, are participating in the 6th Global Baku Forum.

The VII International Book Summit will be held within the framework of the Forum on March 18-19.

