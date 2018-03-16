By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is among the hundred happiest countries in the world according to the United Nations annual World Happiness Report.

The country is on 87th place, showing an increase of 0.6 points.

Finland is the happiest country in the world, according to the latest World Happiness Report. Norway ranked second. It's followed by Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland.

The World Happiness Report is a landmark survey of the state of global happiness. The World Happiness Report 2018, ranks 156 countries by their happiness levels, and 117 countries by the happiness of their immigrants.

The report ranks countries on six key variables that support well-being: income, freedom, trust, healthy life expectancy, social support and generosity.

