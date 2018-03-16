By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku on March 17. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3-5˚C at night, +9-12˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +3-5˚C at night, +10-12˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make75-85% at night.

Rain is predicted in country's regions. Snowfall in mountainous areas and daytime precipitations are also expected.

It will be foggy in some places. The western wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +1-6˚C at night, +8-13˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +6-11˚C in the afternoon.

Strong wind and damp weather conditions are generally unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people. However mild hesitation of meteorological factors on March 18-19 is relatively favorable.

