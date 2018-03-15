By Trend

The Global Baku Forum is a good platform for building up mutual understanding among countries, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said in his letter, which was read out at the VI Global Baku Forum titled "Bridging Gaps to Create Inclusive Societies" in Baku on March 15.

The president noted that the terror acts are a challenge for all countries of the world.

"We need to ensure security, we need a mutual dialogue to combat this [terrorism.] The global forum is a good example in this regard. This [Global Baku Forum] is a good platform for building up mutual understanding," he said.

Story still developing

