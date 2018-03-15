By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending the decree dated Sept. 5, 2012 "On ensuring the activities of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan."

Under the amendments, the staff of the State Agency will be increased from 640 people to 655 people.

The staff of the State Agency is increased to ensure that it can fulfill the tasks set by the head of state on provision of the activity of the E-Government portal, the formation, management, integration and effective control of state information reserves and systems.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz