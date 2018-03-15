By Trend

Azerbaijan's State Security Service has launched a criminal case into the illegal acts of human organ trafficking, forcing people into transplantation of human organs by a transnational network in contrast to the requirements of the Azerbaijani legislation on illegality of the sale and purchase of human organs, the Service told Trend.

As a result of the taken measures, the Service arrested Azerbaijani citizen Vahib Khudadatov, who committed various offenses against citizens and engaged, together with other persons, including citizens of foreign countries, in buying and selling organs of Azerbaijani citizens for transplantation in foreign countries.

Persons linked with Khudadatov are also involved in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the people who became objects of the purchase and sale of organs were taken under medical supervision.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz