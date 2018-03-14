By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order on additional measures to improve the social and living conditions of persons, who became disabled when protecting the territorial integrity and constitutional order of Azerbaijan and families of martyrs.

The state provided more than 6,000 apartments to disabled of the Karabakh war and families of martyrs from 1997 to 2017.

The order reads that 10 million manats will be allocated to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population for purchasing of apartments for disabled of the Karabakh war from the volume of funds specified in subparagraph 1.10.8 "Distribution of funds provided in the 2018 state budget of Azerbaijan for state investments (investment expenditures)" approved by the presidential order dated Jan.22, 2018.

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to resolve issues arising from the order and the Finance Ministry is tasked to provide financing indicated in the order.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz