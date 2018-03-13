By Laman Ismayilova

Rainy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on March 14. Sleet is predicted in some places of peninsula at night. Mild south-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-2˚C at night, +5-8˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, 0-2˚C at night, +5-7˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 766 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 75-85%.

Rain and snow is predicted in some northern and eastern areas. It will be foggy in some places.

East wind will blow. The temperature will be 0-5˚C at night, +8-12˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +4-7˚C in the afternoon.

Humid weather on the Absheron peninsula on March 14-15 can cause anxiety in some meteo-sensitive people.

