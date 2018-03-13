By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Tamiz Shahar JSC plans to start design work by mid-2018 within the second phase of the Lake Boyukshor restoration, Chairman of the Board of Tamiz Shahar JSC Etibar Abbasov said at a press conference in Baku March 13.

He said that 300 hectares of the territory have already been cleared within the first phase of the project. A park and a boulevard were constructed on a 15-hectare territory.

As part of the second stage of the project, 800 hectares of the territory will be cleared.

"Of these, 400 hectares will be dried. The total area of the lake will thus be 700 hectares," he added.

In general, Abbasov added the company plans to restore nine lakes on the Absheron peninsula. In addition, the design work for the restoration of the Zigh Lake with an area of 100 hectares will be completed this autumn.

The restoration of the Lake Boyukshor is carried out within the State Program on the socio-economic development of Baku and its settlements in 2014-2016 and the presidential decree on additional measures to improve, protect and use the ecological situation on the Lake Boyukshor.

