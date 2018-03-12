By Trend

Equal conditions have been created for all presidential candidates in connection with the presidential election scheduled for April 11 in Azerbaijan, Rauf Babayev, chairman of the Central Control Commission of the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, told Trend March 12.

He said that the campaign of collecting signatures by presidential candidates has already been completed.

“As a political party, we did not face any obstacles at this stage,” Babayev noted.

The chairman said that he assesses the election environment as free and transparent.

Fifteen candidates were nominated for the presidential election scheduled for April 11 in Azerbaijan, and the candidacy of seven nominees has been registered so far.

Documents of other candidates, submitted to Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission, are being considered, for their registration.

Moreover, 21 international and more than 22,000 local observers have been registered for the April election.

---

