During 15 years since its creation, the Press Council has served to regulate relations between the government, media and society, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council Aflatun Amashov told the 7th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists in Baku on March 10.

Amashov said many steps have been taken to ensure the media's material and technical base, as well as the provision of journalists with housing.

"The years after the 6th Congress of the Press Council have been successful in terms of state support to the media and we would like to thank President Ilham Aliyev for this," he said, further noting the need to increase the state support for the media.

