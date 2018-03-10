By Trend

Georgian President Georgi Margvelashvili expressed his condolences to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with fire in the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center, which led to casualties.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of fire in the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku. On behalf of Georgian people and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, government and nation of Azerbaijan,” the letter said.

"Your Excellency, I ask you to convey my condolences to the families of the victims, and to the wounded - wishes for a speedy recovery. You can always count on the support of Georgia."

Prime Minister of Georgia Georgy Kvirikashvili also expressed his condolences to President Ilham Aliyev.

"On behalf of the government and the people of Georgia, on my own behalf, I express my deepest condolences to you in connection with the fire in the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center that led to the death of people. During these difficult moments we are next to the fraternal Azerbaijani people, share the grief of the families of the victims, wish them patience and endurance," the letter said.

---

