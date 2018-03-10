By Trend

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order on additional measures to improve state care for war veterans.

Under the order, 300,000 manats will be allocated from the president's reserve fund to the Organization of Veterans of War, Labor and Armed Forces of Azerbaijan to increase the state care for war veterans in Azerbaijan, to strengthen the material and technical base of the Organization, as well as to resolve current issues related to the Organization's activity and realize the envisaged events.

The Ministry of Finance is tasked to provide financing in the amount indicated in the order.

---

