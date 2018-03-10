By Trend

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to increase the monthly salary (tariff) for the Special State Protection Service's military servicemen and civilian workers, who are not public servants.

Under the decree, monthly salary (tariff) for the Special State Protection Service's military servicemen and civil workers, who are not public servants, is increased on average by 10 percent from March 1, 2018.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to address issues arising from the order.

