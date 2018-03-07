By Trend

Seven candidates submitted signature lists and other necessary documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) for registration in connection with the upcoming presidential elections in Azerbaijan, Head of the CEC working group Etibar Guliyev told reporters on March 6.

He said that all candidates must submit signature lists and other documents to the CEC for registration before 6 pm on March 12.

Noting that the necessary documents for registration of the candidate are considered by the working group, Guliyev said that this process is underway.

"The Central Election Commission has announced the process of verifying the signatures open. That is, anyone can get acquainted with the verification process of signatures," Guliyev said.

Representatives of the media familiarized themselves with the process of verifying voter signatures submitted by the candidates. It was noted that previously, representatives of political parties, plenipotentiary representatives of the candidates had already observed the process.

The presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

---

