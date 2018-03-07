By Trend

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order increasing the salaries of servicemen and civilian workers, who are not public servants, employed at the Chief Department of Internal Troops of the Interior Ministry.

The order envisages increasing the salaries of servicemen and civilian workers, who are not public servants, on average by 10 percent starting from March 1, 2018, in order to strengthen their social protection.

