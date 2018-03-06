By Trend

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed condolences to Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in connection with fire in the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center.

"Dear Mr. President, I was deeply saddened by the terrible news of numerous casualties in fire in the Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku," Jinping's letter of condolence reads.

"On behalf of the people and government of China and my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who died, and wish the injured the soonest recovery."

Turkmen President Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov also expressed his condolences to President Ilham Aliyev.

"Please accept my sincere condolences over the fire in the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Khatai District of Baku that resulted in numerous casualties and injuries," the letter of condolence reads.

"At this difficult time, I ask you to convey to all the relatives and friends of the victims that I, on behalf of the people and government of Turkmenistan and my own behalf, share their sorrow and wish patience and immediate recovery."

A strong fire broke out at 06:10 (UTC +4) on March 2 in a one-story building of Azerbaijan’s Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku.

Twenty-five people died as a result of the fire, says a joint statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the Health Ministry of Azerbaijan.

---

