By Trend

A new building of the kindergarten No.157, built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was opened in the Bayil residential area of the Sabail district of Baku after a major overhaul.

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva took part in the opening of the kindergarten building.

The two-storey building of the kindergarten was built 100 years ago. The kindergarten occupies an area of 2,000 square meters. 110 children will be served by a 25-strong staff in the new three-storey building.

