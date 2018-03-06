By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has expressed his condolences to Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in connection with a fire in Baku’s Drug Abuse Treatment Center, which led to human casualties.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, wishes for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” the message said.

The strong fire broke out at 06:10 (UTC+4) on March 2 in a one-storey building of Azerbaijan’s Drug Abuse Treatment Center.

Twenty-five people died as a result of fire, says a joint statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Health Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The statement says 30 of 55 people got rescued from the building during the fire.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz