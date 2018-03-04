By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order March 3 to increase the salaries of employees of culture, youth and sports institutions.

According to the order, the monthly salary of employees of culture, youth and sports institutions, financed through the state budget, set upon the Single Tariff Scale, have been increased by 10 percent on average from March 1, 2018.

Under another order signed by President Aliyev today, the monthly salary of employees of agriculture, ecology and environmental protection, set upon the Single Tariff Scale, have been increased by 10 percent on average from March 1, 2018.

Moreover, the president has signed an order according to which, the monthly salary of employees of housing and communal services, transport and communications, financed through the state budget, set upon the Single Tariff Scale, have been increased by 10 percent on average from March 1, 2018.

Also, President Aliyev has today signed an order, under which the monthly salary of employees of reclamation, water management and fish farming, financed through the state budget, set upon the Single Tariff Scale, have been increased by 10 percent on average from March 1, 2018.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to address the issues arising from the abovementioned orders.

