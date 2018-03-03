Trend:

Azerbaijan's participation in NATO operations is highly appreciated.

Secretary General of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly David Hobbs made these remarks at a meeting with the acting head of Azerbaijan's mission in NATO, Gaya Mammadov.

Hobbs appreciated the active participation of the Azerbaijani parliament's delegation at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Mammadov, in turn, spoke about Azerbaijan's participation in NATO's "Partnership for Peace" program, further noting that the parliamentary scope of the partnership is important.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the partnership between Azerbaijan and NATO, the situation in the region and other issues of mutual interest.