Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order on additional measures to ensure intensive development of crop production with a view to stimulate the agricultural production in the country.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to raise by 50 percent the upper limit of the total discount amount for agricultural producers per hectare of the perennial plant sowing areas and the areas for plants that have not been genetically modified, for mineral fertilizers sold to agricultural producers by OJSC Agroleasing and other legal entities and individuals, and for the sale price of vermi-compost produced industrially in the country.

Furthermore, the Cabinet was tasked to raise by five times the upper limit of the discount amount for agricultural producers on the pesticides sold to them.