Conditions are crated in Azerbaijan for every citizen to vote freely, violation of the Election Code should not be allowed, in no case, Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC), said at a CEC meeting in Baku on March 2.

Panahov also said that conditions are created for citizens to vote in penitentiary institutions.

"Azerbaijan is one of those countries, where all citizens in penitentiary institutions have the right to vote. In some developed countries prisoners do not have the right to vote, and in some cases the right to vote is restricted, meaning their right to vote are determined in accordance with the extent of the offense. Persons who committed grave crimes are deprived of their voting rights.

Panahov said that no limitsin Azerbaijan in this regard, and everyone has the right to vote.

The presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

