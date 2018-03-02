By Trend

President of Mauritius Bibi Ameenah Firdaus Gurib-Fakim will visit Azerbaijan for the first time to participate in the 6th Global Baku Forum to be held March 15-18, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan said in a statement on March 2.

The 6th Global Baku Forum is organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The president of Mauritius is expected to deliver speech as a keynote speaker at the forum’s panel session.

Albanian President Ilir Meta, President of Macedonia Gjorge Ivanov, Montenegrin President Filip Vujanovic, President of Moldova Igor Dodon, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Mladen Ivanic, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and presidents of other countries, prime ministers, ministers, former heads of state and government are also expected to participate in the 6th Global Baku Forum.

