By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order Feb. 28 to increase the salaries of employees of scientific institutions and organizations financed through the state budget.

According to the order, monthly salaries of employees working in scientific institutions and organizations financed through the state budget, set upon unified salary scale, will be increased by an average of 10 percent from March 1, 2018 to further strengthen the social protection of employees of scientific institutions and organizations financed through the state budget and state care for them.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz