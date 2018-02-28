By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected on the first day of spring. Weak fog is predicted in some places at night.

North-west wind will be replaced by mild south-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +4-6˚C at night, +7-10˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula,+ +4-6˚C at night, +8-10 ˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 60-65% in daytime.

In country's regions, the weather will be mostly dry. It will be foggy in some places.

West wind will blow. The temperature will be 0-5˚C at night, +8-13˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +3-7˚C in the afternoon.

---

