By Trend

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to continue the replacement and repair of roofs of multi-apartment buildings in Mingachevir.

In accordance with the order, three million manats will be allocated to the Executive Power of Mingachevir City from the Presidential Reserve Fund envisaged in Azerbaijan's 2018 State Budget for replacement of roofs of 60 multi-apartment buildings and continuation of the necessary repair work.

