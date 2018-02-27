By Trend

The main task of diaspora is to convey the realities of Azerbaijan and the consequences of policy of the criminal Armenian regime to the international community, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov said Feb. 27.

He made the remarks at a congress of European Azerbaijanis in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Hasanov said the aim of Armenians, when committing the Khojaly genocide, was to intimidate Azerbaijanis, to drive them out of their native lands and to realize their evil intentions in those lands.

“The main task of the Azerbaijani state and diaspora organizations is to convey the realities of Azerbaijan and the consequences of policy of the criminal Armenian regime to the international community. This is not so easy to realize as Armenians have been carrying out anti-Azerbaijan activity for a long time; for this purpose they have built anti-Azerbaijan slots in different countries of the world, including European countries, and through various means they attract the leading media outlets, anti-Muslim, anti-Turkic politicians, NGOs operating in foreign countries with the support of the Armenian lobby. The anti-Azerbaijan coalition created by them is very strong. The Azerbaijani state, society and diaspora organizations representing Azerbaijan heroically operate against this power.”

He noted that Armenia celebrates the 30th anniversary of its aggressive policy in Nagorno-Karabakh region by holding the “Recognition of Artsakh” campaign.

“Big funds have been created in Brussels, London, Paris, Moscow and the US,” said Ali Hasanov. “Armenian diaspora organizations operating in foreign countries, the Armenian lobby, wealthy Armenians, that is, those who have become rich at the expense of taxpayers, are transferring money to these funds and holding the “Recognition of Artsakh” campaign using this money.”

