By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and gloomy on February 28.

Weak mist is predicted in some places at night. Mild north wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4-6˚C at night, +7-9˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm mercury column, relative humidity will make 75-85% at night and 55-60% in daytime.

Rainless weather is expected in country's regions. It will be foggy in some places.

Mild east wind will blow. The temperature will be +1-6˚C at night, +8-13˚C in daytime, -3+2˚C in mountains at night, +3-8˚C in the afternoon.

Weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors on Absheron peninsula on February 28 is particularly favorable to meteo-sensitive people.

