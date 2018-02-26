By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and gloomy weather is expected on February 27.

Weak fog is predicted in some places in the morning.

North-west wind will be replaced by the south-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +4-6˚C at night, +7-9˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula and Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm mercury column, relative humidity will make 75-85% at night and 60-70% in daytime.

Intermittent rain is expected in country's regions. Snow is predicted in mountainous areas.

It will be foggy in some places. Mild east wind will blow. The temperature will be 0-5˚C at night, +7-12˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +2-7˚C in the afternoon.

