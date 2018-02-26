By Trend

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the delegation headed by John Shapiro, President of the American Jewish Committee, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service told Trend Feb. 25.

Elmar Mammadyarov noted that Azerbaijan is a place where the representatives of different cultures and religions live together in peace and harmony adding that multiculturalism and tolerance is the moral wealth of the Azerbaijani people. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov reiterated that Azerbaijan recently had hosted several global events dedicated to the promotion of interreligious and intercultural dialogues and in this regard the importance of International Humanitarian Forum and Intercultural Dialogue Forum held by the initiative of Azerbaijan was underlined.



The sides assessed the hosting of such events as the manifestation of Azerbaijani contribution to the interreligious and intercivilization dialogue.



At the meeting the sides expressed their satisfaction with the development of cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and Israel as well as the American Jewish Committee and other Jewish organizations. Expressing their gratitude for the support and care to the Jewish community in Azerbaijan the guests highly appreciated the tolerance atmosphere in Azerbaijan.



At the meeting the sides also exchanged their views on the development perspectives of cooperation.

