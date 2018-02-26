By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the American Jewish Committee John Shapiro.

Shapiro hailed very good conditions created for the Jewish community in Azerbaijan, describing this as an example to other countries.

President Aliyev described traditional meetings with the delegation of the American Jewish Committee as fruitful. The head of state said all conditions have been ensured in Azerbaijan for the Jewish community, along with representatives of other nations and communities, to enjoy freedom and prosperity .

President Aliyev said representatives of the Jewish community are active members of the Azerbaijani society. They are loyal to their traditions, and are contributing to the country`s development and promotion of Azerbaijan`s realities in the world, the head of state said. President Ilham Aliyev stressed that multiculturalism and tolerance reign in Azerbaijan and became the norm of life in the country.

---

