By Trend

A unified approach should be applied towards all conflicts in the OSCE area, Azerbaijani MP Azay Guliyev said addressing a session of the General Committee on Democracy, Human Rights and Humanitarian Questions within the winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly on Feb.23.

"Unfortunately today we have to deal with several conflicts in the OSCE area. These conflicts become more and more dangerous trends and many people suffer from their consequences," he noted.

He further stressed the importance of concentrating the activities on showing a unified approach towards all conflicts in the OSCE area.

"We have to have a unified approach to all conflicts in the OSCE area, particularly when it comes to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Internationally accepted and agreed principles should be applied towards all conflicts," he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz