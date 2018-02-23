By Trend

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy said in a message Feb. 22.

The minister conveyed greetings and a letter from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The minister stressed that the restoration of the joint intergovernmental commission for economic and scientific-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt is connected to the economic development of both countries.

Speaking about the reforms in Azerbaijan, Mustafayev stressed that as a result of the reforms, a favorable climate for business and investments was created in the country.

During the meeting, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was touched upon. It was stressed that Armenia occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory and continues occupation despite the decisions and resolutions of international organizations

Mustafayev also updated the Egyptian president about the meetings held within his visit to the country, the meeting of the joint commission, and the documents to be signed.

Mustafayev also wished success to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in the presidential election in March.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said that Cairo is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in all spheres.

Emphasizing that Egypt and Azerbaijan are friendly and fraternal countries, the Egyptian president expressed gratitude to Azerbaijanis and personally to President Aliyev for the support rendered to his country in a difficult period.

The Egyptian president also conveyed greetings to President Aliyev.

