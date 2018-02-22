By Trend

There is information that Eduard Grigoryan, accused for involvement in Sumgayit events and put to international wanted list, is in Russia, senior investigator of the Investigative Directorate for Serious Crimes under the Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office Nadir Mirzayev said addressing the meeting dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Sumgayit events of 1988.

“We have information that Eduard Grigoryan, an active participant of the infamous Sumgayit events of Feb. 27—29, 1988, is currently in Russia. We made a corresponding appeal in this regard,” Mirzayev said.

---

