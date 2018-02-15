By Trend

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan prepared and sent an activities plan to respective instances to ensure holding of presidential election in a stable and secure environment, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oruj Zalov said addressing a seminar held for heads of regional election committees.

Next presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018, according to an order signed Feb. 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

Oruj Zalov said that it is important that law enforcement bodies properly perform their duties.

The deputy minister added, that stability in Azerbaijan is a result of people's confidence in the government.

"Azerbaijan is one of the most stable countries in the world today. The activities plan was prepared and sent to respective instances to ensure holding of the election in a stable and secure environment," he said.

Security of candidates will be fully ensured during the election campaign, Zalov stressed.

"Polling stations will be taken under police outlook to fully ensure security. Changes will be made to location of post-patrol services to guarantee safety for foreign representatives," he said.

A special plan is ready to avert actions calling for religious, racial and any other hostility and they will be ultimately prevented, the deputy minister concluded.

