By Trend

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has today discussed approval of the nomination of Ilham Aliyev, by the New Azerbaijan Party for the upcoming presidential election.

At the meeting, there was noted that there are all grounds for confirming Ilham Aliyev's candidacy. Then the issue was put to vote and approved.

Next presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018, according to an order signed Feb. 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

The 6th congress of the New Azerbaijan Party was held in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku Feb. 8. The decision was made during the congress to nominate chairman of the party Ilham Aliyev as a presidential candidate. The decision was unanimously adopted.

